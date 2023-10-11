Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s previous close.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of YUM traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.19. The company had a trading volume of 549,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,482. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.81. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $315,239,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

