2,200 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Fox Factory by 28.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 91,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.18. 104,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.