312 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.43. 171,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,940. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

