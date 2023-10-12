4,424 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 184.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,883,000 after buying an additional 3,012,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $117,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BCE by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4,560.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,380 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 779,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

