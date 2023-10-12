Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

AGD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,150. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

