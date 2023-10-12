Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 273,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,498. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

