Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the September 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

ENER stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Accretion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENER. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accretion Acquisition by 253.6% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 6,631.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 197.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

