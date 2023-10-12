Achain Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $154,603.21 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002396 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002012 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002767 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

