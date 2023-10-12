ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ADENTRA Price Performance

Shares of HDIUF opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

