Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 9,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

