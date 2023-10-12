Advisory Services & Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 10.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.96. 236,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

