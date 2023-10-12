Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853,173 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.