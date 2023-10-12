Advisory Services & Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.3 %

SHOP traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,512,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226,580. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price target on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.