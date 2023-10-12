AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,982 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.02. 628,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.