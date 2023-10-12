Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 24,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 70,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

ACGBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

