Ajei Gopal Sells 12,270 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.68. The company had a trading volume of 279,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,737. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.41 and a 200 day moving average of $316.03.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

