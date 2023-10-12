Ajei Gopal Sells 12,270 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ajei Gopal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48.
ANSYS Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ANSS stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.68. The company had a trading volume of 279,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,737. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.41 and a 200 day moving average of $316.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
