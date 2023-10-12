Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 11,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 31,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Akumin Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266,886.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 174.79% and a negative net margin of 30.56%. The business had revenue of C$248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

