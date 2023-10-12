Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 20,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 53,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 82.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
