Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 20,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 53,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 82.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 151,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $142,873.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,813.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

