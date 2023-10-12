Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 15th

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

ALLY stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ally Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,322 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 53.2% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 345.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 144.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.