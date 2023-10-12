Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the September 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

CYTO traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 1,514,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,081. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of Altamira Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

