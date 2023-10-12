Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Shares Down 12.4%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Alvotech Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

