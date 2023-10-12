Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Decreased by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 4.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Amgen worth $61,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.87. 2,017,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,410. The company has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

