Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Down 6.2%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94. 423,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,081,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 101.26% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $599.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,772.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 720,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 114,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

