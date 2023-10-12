Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

APH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,562. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

