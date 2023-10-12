Analyzing First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) & Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Internet Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hanover Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.21%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Hanover Bancorp.

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 8.03% 6.56% 0.51% Hanover Bancorp 16.98% 9.98% 0.88%

Volatility and Risk

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $178.16 million 0.82 $35.54 million $1.87 8.97 Hanover Bancorp $66.25 million 1.93 $23.56 million $2.36 7.56

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity line of credit and home improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of municipal finance lending and leasing products to government entities In addition, it offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant, professional, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Kings, Nassau, and Queens Counties in New York and in Monmouth County in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

