AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.42. 189,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $133.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

