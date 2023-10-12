ARAW (ARAW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.44

ARAW (ARAW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, ARAW has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $30,745.36 and approximately $4.44 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip.

ARAW Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.00001561 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

