Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.17

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.17 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 96.75 ($1.18). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.14), with a volume of 7,411 shares traded.

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,326.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Arcontech Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Arcontech Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

