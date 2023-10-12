Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 43,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 9,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $119,325.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,716 shares in the company, valued at $651,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

