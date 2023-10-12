Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.10

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.10 and last traded at $111.96, with a volume of 156385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 188.96%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 179,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 634,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,785 and have sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after purchasing an additional 771,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $268,186,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

