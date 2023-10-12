Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,929,200.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00.

Arista Networks stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.88. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

