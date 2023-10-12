ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,337,625. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

