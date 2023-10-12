Ark One Day Trading Volume Hits $42.63 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Ark has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $86.53 million and $42.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,198,910 coins and its circulating supply is 176,199,676 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

