Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $469.40

Shares of Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 469.40 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 469 ($5.74), with a volume of 361948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.63).

Ashtead Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £374.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,147.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 377.24.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

