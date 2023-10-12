Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 2,069 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FPE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 761,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

