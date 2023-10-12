Astar One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.97 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Astar has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $219.60 million and $4.97 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,301,894,942 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

