ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Shares Up 9.1%

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 1,017,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 576,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATX. Desjardins lifted their price objective on ATEX Resources from C$2.10 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of ATEX Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ATX
ATEX Resources Stock Down 2.6 %
About ATEX Resources
ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATEX Resources
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.