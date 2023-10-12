ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Shares Up 9.1%

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 1,017,570 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 576,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATX. Desjardins lifted their price objective on ATEX Resources from C$2.10 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of ATEX Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.09.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

