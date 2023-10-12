ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading 3.8% Higher

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.09. 6,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 9,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

ATIF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

