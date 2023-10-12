Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,659,737.40 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $1,659,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,285,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,654,957.62.

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $1,626,031.71.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $1,574,195.82.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total transaction of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $1,669,379.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $13.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,493. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $215.77.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

