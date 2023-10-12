Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Up 2.9%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Aurora Spine Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Spine had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of C$4.79 million during the quarter.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

