AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Reduced by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up about 1.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in AutoNation by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,311,000 after acquiring an additional 579,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,990,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,946,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN traded down $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $135.14. The company had a trading volume of 147,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

