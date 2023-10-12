AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Reduced by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up about 1.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in AutoNation by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,311,000 after acquiring an additional 579,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,990,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,946,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AutoNation Stock Performance
AN traded down $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $135.14. The company had a trading volume of 147,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Activity at AutoNation
In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.57.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
