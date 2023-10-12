Axie Infinity Market Cap Reaches $597.02 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00015842 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $597.02 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007291 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013440 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,688.12 or 1.00071450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,311,983 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,311,982.8248294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.19781375 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $11,836,837.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

