B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

B. Riley Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RILYL stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 5,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

