Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 273,942 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,262,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.63% of Ryanair worth $913,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Ryanair by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 7.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 164,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,635. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

