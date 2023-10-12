Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 4,296,835 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,022,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Datadog by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -344.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1,550.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,371 shares of company stock valued at $99,765,683 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.