Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,336,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.72% of CBRE Group worth $430,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.24. 589,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,538. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

