Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,039 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.51% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $356,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 852,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE EL traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.75. 1,253,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,330. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.43 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.22.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

