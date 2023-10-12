Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $364.11 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $364,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.48. 342,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.63 and a 200 day moving average of $271.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.09.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

