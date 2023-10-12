Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $4.04 Billion Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,177,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317,627 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 3.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 13.24% of Spotify Technology worth $4,042,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $230,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.78. 1,152,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,146. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.