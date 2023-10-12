Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 2,319,071 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.06% of Mobileye Global worth $326,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,915,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $82,304,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $77,203,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,664. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -231.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. Analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

